Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGK traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

