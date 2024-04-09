Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,584. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

