UBS Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.21. 3,264,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,513. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

