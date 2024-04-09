UBS Group Raises Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $63.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.