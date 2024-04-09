UBS Group Raises Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $63.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
