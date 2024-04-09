UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.52. 1,595,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,147,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

