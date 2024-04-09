Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 2542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 16.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Ukrproduct Group
Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.
