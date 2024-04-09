Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,309. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

