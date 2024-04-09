Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $149.08 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.17 or 0.00016230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.68 billion and $149.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00142638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.585438 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 981 active market(s) with $144,089,537.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

