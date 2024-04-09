United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

