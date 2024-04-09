USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Trading Down 16.0 %
Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.