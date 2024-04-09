UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. Research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.