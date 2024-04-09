V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

