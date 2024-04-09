Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

