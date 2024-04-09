Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $415.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

