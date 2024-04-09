Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $270.51 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

