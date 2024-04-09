Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $410.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.