Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,872 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

