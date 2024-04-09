Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

