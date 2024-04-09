Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

