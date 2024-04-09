Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 39,811 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.