Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 2,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

