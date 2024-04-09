Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

