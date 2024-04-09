VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.45% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530,227 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $12,466,000.

Shares of FLTR remained flat at $25.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,069. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

