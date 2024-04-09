VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. 7,247,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,822,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

