VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Cut by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $221.98. 4,331,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

