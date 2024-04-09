Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,885. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

