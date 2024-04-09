Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

