Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Bank of Korea’s Largest Position

Bank of Korea reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 50.2% of Bank of Korea’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Korea’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 3,719,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,119. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

