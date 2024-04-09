Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Holdings Raised by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 64,616.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. 47,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

