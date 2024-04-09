Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

