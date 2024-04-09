Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.94. 260,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,677. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

