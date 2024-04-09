Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,959. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

