Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.70

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 169500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

