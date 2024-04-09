Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 87,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 241,763 shares.The stock last traded at $142.63 and had previously closed at $142.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.