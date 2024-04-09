Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

