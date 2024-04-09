Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. 912,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.