Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vaxcyte worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,066,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after buying an additional 711,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.7 %

PCVX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,054. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $485,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,456.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,456.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,577 shares of company stock worth $7,426,315. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

