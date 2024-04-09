Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00068572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,577,158,941 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

