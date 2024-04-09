Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 75221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.39).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,904.44). Company insiders own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

