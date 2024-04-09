Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.81 on June 5th

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8137 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Venture Price Performance
OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $67.75.
Venture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- BlackBerry Gains on IoT Growth, but Sours on Guidance Cut
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Altimmune get its GLP-1 Drug to Market Before Cash Rush Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.