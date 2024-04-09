Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.81 on June 5th

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8137 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

