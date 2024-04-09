Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $107,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verastem by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Verastem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verastem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

