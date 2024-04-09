Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -8.89 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.07 billion $14.67 million 5.87

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -92.41, suggesting that their average share price is 9,341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.52% -361.10% -1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 407 952 1426 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.