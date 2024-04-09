Verge Hits Market Cap of $171.95 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $171.95 million and approximately $125.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,058.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.00980856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00142335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00191431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00138587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.