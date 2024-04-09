Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

