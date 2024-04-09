Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

