Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.00. 822,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,839,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

