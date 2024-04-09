Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $73.14. 913,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,163,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

