Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

