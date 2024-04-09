Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE VGI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

