Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE VGI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
