Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.22.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

